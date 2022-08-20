Maverick McNealy shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship

Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, McNealy had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

McNealy his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to even for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.