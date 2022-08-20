Matt Kuchar putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 34th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Matt Kuchar got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Matt Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kuchar's 182 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar's his approach went 52 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kuchar had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.