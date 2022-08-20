Matt Fitzpatrick putts himself to an even-par third round of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Matt Fitzpatrick's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.