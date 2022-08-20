Marc Leishman finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 34th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Leishman's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Leishman's 91 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.