Mackenzie Hughes putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the BMW Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 56th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.