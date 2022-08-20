Luke List shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship

Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 56th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, List's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, List had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, List's 166 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, List's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 under for the round.