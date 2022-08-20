Lucas Herbert shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship

Lucas Herbert hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Herbert had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

Herbert hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Herbert's 137 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 4 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Herbert reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Herbert's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Herbert chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Herbert had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.