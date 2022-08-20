Lucas Glover finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Lucas Glover hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

Glover got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Glover hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Glover hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.