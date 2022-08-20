Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship

Kurt Kitayama hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

Kitayama missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Kitayama had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Kitayama had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 6 and two putting. This dropped Kitayama to 1 over for the day.

After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green 13th, Kitayama suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kitayama's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.