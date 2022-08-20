Kevin Kisner shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 1 under for the round.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kisner's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 10th, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 4 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Kisner's tee shot went 207 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.