Keith Mitchell comes back from a rocky start in round three of the BMW Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Mitchell finished his day tied for 34th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Keith Mitchell's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Mitchell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Mitchell had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

After a 373 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.