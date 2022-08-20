Keegan Bradley putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 third round in the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Keegan Bradley's 114 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to even-par for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Bradley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 2 over for the round.