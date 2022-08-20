K.H. Lee finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, K.H. Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lee's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Lee's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.