Justin Thomas shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the BMW Championship

Justin Thomas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thomas had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

Thomas tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thomas to 3 over for the round.

Thomas hit his drive 375 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thomas to 3 over for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 4 over for the round.