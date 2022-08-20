Jordan Spieth shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Jordan Spieth hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Spieth hit his 71 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Spieth's 100 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at even-par for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Spieth got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.