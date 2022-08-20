Joohyung Kim shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the BMW Championship

Joohyung Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 234-yard par-3 green 15th, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.