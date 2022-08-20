Jon Rahm putts himself to a 6-under 65 in third round of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rahm finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Jon Rahm's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Rahm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Rahm at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rahm had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rahm's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Rahm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.