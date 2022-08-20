Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship

Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 8th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Niemann's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Niemann chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, Niemann missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.