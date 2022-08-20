J.T. Poston rebounds from poor front in third round of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, J.T. Poston hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Poston finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, J.T. Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Poston's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 254 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 234-yard par-3 15th, Poston hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Poston's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 3 under for the round.