  • J.T. Poston rebounds from poor front in third round of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, J.T. Poston makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston sinks a 27-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, J.T. Poston makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.