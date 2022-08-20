J.J. Spaun putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, J.J. Spaun had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Spaun hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Spaun had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.