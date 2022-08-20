Hideki Matsuyama finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Matsuyama's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

Matsuyama missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Matsuyama's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.