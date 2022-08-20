Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Harold Varner III hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Varner III's tee shot went 208 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Varner III's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.