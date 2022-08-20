Emiliano Grillo putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 3 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

Emiliano Grillo got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Emiliano Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 134 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 234-yard par-3 green 15th, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.