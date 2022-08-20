Denny McCarthy putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Denny McCarthy had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McCarthy's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, McCarthy had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.