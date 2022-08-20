Davis Riley putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

Davis Riley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his day tied for 44th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Davis Riley's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Riley hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Riley had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Riley's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

Riley hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Riley's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Riley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Riley's his second shot went 29 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Riley had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.