Corey Conners shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 8th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Conners hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Conners's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.