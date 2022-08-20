Collin Morikawa shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 6th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Morikawa's 153 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Morikawa's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 634-yard par-5 12th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

Morikawa hit his tee at the green on the 234-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Morikawa had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.