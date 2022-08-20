Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 14th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Christiaan Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout hit his tee at the green on the 234-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 58-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.