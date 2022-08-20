Chris Kirk shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Chris Kirk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Kirk's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Kirk chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kirk's 170 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.