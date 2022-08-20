Chez Reavie shoots 6-over 77 in round three of the BMW Championship

Chez Reavie hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Reavie's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 5 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 6 over for the round.