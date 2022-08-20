  • Chez Reavie shoots 6-over 77 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.