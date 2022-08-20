Cameron Young shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship

Cameron Young hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 14th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Young's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green seventh, Young suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Young had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

Young missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 234-yard par-3 15th green, Young suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at even for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.