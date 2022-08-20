Cameron Tringale putts well but delivers a 5-over 76 third round in the BMW Championship

Cameron Tringale hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 64th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Cameron Tringale's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tringale had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Tringale had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Tringale's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Tringale's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 6 over for the round.

At the 234-yard par-3 15th, Tringale hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 over for the round.