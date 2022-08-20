  • Cam Davis shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis' well-judged tee shot sets up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.