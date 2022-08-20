Cam Davis shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the BMW Championship

Cam Davis hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Davis's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Davis's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Davis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 16th, Davis chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.