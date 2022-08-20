Brian Harman shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Harman's 110 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Harman had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Harman hit his 144 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Harman's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.