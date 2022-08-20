Brendan Steele delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the BMW Championship

Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Steele finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brendan Steele had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.

Steele missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Steele's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

Steele hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

Steele hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.