Billy Horschel shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship

Billy Horschel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Horschel chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Horschel had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Horschel's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel's his second shot went 33 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Horschel had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.