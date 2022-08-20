Andrew Putnam shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 14th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 2 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Putnam got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Putnam's 119 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Putnam had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Putnam's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.