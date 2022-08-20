Alex Smalley putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

Alex Smalley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Alex Smalley had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Smalley's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Smalley's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Smalley had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.