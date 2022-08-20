Alex Noren putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Alex Noren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Alex Noren's 85 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Noren to even-par for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Noren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 1 over for the round.