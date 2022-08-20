Adam Scott shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship

Adam Scott hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Scottie Scheffler; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

Scott his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Scott chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to even for the round.

At the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Scott reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Scott at 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Scott's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Scott's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.