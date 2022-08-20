Adam Hadwin shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship

Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadwin had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green seventh, Hadwin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Hadwin hit his 104 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Hadwin's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.