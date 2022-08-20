  • Aaron Wise shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Wise's aggerssive second sets up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.