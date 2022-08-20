Aaron Wise shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the BMW Championship

Aaron Wise hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 6th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Wise had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wise to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Wise's 83 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Wise had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.