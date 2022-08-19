Xander Schauffele shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, and Patrick Cantlay; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; and Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Schauffele's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schauffele's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.