Wyndham Clark shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the BMW Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day in 68th at 11 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for triple bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

At the 649-yard par-5 14th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Clark to 5 over for the round.