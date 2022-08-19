Will Zalatoris putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 first, Will Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Will Zalatoris at 1 under for the round.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 413-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

Zalatoris hit his drive 365 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Zalatoris's his second shot went 8 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Zalatoris's 95 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.