Viktor Hovland putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Viktor Hovland's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Hovland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 under for the round.

Hovland had a 356-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.