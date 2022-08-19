Tyrrell Hatton shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the BMW Championship

Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hatton to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hatton's 210 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 17th, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.