  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton pours in 19-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.