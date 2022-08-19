Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 40th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 413-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Merritt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Merritt's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.