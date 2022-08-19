Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Trey Mullinax in the second round at the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Mullinax finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Trey Mullinax's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mullinax had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Mullinax's 104 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.