Tony Finau shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Tony Finau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 60th at 3 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Finau's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Finau's 79 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Finau's 142 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Finau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at 2 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.