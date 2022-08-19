  • Tony Finau shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley shot a 7-under 64 to sit alone atop the leaderboard heading into Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Keegan Bradley cards 7-under 64 to lead at BMW Championship

